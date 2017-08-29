Jin Wei beats Soniia Cheah to win women’s singles gold

Goh Jin Wei (right) and Soniia Cheah, the gold and silver medalists of the women's badminton singles event in the KL SEA Games 2017 at Axiata Arena, KL Sports City, Bukit Jalil today. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — Young shuttler Goh Jin Wei who won a bronze medal on her debut at the Singapore SEA Games, crowned herself as the SEA Games women’s singles champion at the Axiata Arena, in Bukit Jalil after beating team mate Soniia Cheah in the final.

The 17-year-old former world junior champion strolled to a 21-11, 21-10 win in 31 minutes - a big morale booster for the Malaysian who will also compete in this year’s world junior meet in Jakarta in October.

Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie, the top seed, won the men’s singles gold after a 21-19, 21-16 win over second seed Khosit Phetradab of Thailand in a 37 minute final.

“This gold is special to me because this is the only gold for Indonesia in the individual events,” said Christie who helped Indonesia retain the men’s team gold with a 3-0 win over Malaysia in the final earlier.

Jin Wei said: “It was a surprise in many ways as I was not even sure if I would be playing in the Games because I was bogged down by injury. To win the gold in only my second Games is really unexpected because there are so many good players around.

“It was a tough field when you consider the world ranked players from Thailand and Indonesia,” said Jin Wei, who won the world junior championship in Lima, Peru in 2015.

Coach Tey Seu Bok was all smiles after seeing two of his charges featuring in an all-Malaysian women’s final.

“It is heartening to note that we have achieved something in the Games when we had set a much lower target. To win a gold and a silver in the women’s singles and a (women) team silver is something I am proud of,” said Seu Bok who was appointed the new women’s singles head coach six weeks ago.

Malaysia last won the women’s singles gold in the 2003 Games in Hanoi through (Datin) Wong Mew Choo who is now married to Malaysia’s No 1 men’s singles player Datuk Lee Chong Wei.

Badminton ended their campaign with two gold, two silver and four bronze medals. — Bernama