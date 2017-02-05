Last updated Monday, February 06, 2017 12:05 am GMT+8

Jesus double lifts City to third with late 2-1 Swansea win

Sunday February 5, 2017
11:37 PM GMT+8

Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus scores their first goal against Swansea City during their Premier League match at Etihad Stadium February 5, 2017. — Reuters picManchester City’s Gabriel Jesus scores their first goal against Swansea City during their Premier League match at Etihad Stadium February 5, 2017. — Reuters picMANCHESTER, Feb 5 — Gabriel Jesus scored twice, including a 92nd-minute winner, as Manchester City climbed to third in the Premier League with a 2-1 victory against a dogged Swansea City today.

Jesus, preferred again to top scorer Sergio Aguero, poked home to break Swansea hearts in the dying seconds in what was another eye-catching performance from the supremely-talented Brazilian.

It looked like City would be left to rue a host of missed chances when Gylfi Sigurdsson equalised in the 81st minute after Jesus had earlier opened the scoring in the 11th.

City — who should have been out of sight but stuttered in the second half — climb to third, one point adrift of second-placed Tottenham Hotspur while Swansea remain 17th, one point above Hull City in the relegation zone. — Reuters

