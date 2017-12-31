Jesus comes off injured early at Palace

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola with Gabriel Jesus as he receives medical attention during their Premier League match vs Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, December 31, 2017 — Reuters picLONDON, Dec 31 — Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus came off injured after 22 minutes of their Premier League match at Crystal Palace today.

The Brazilian, who suffered a foot injury in February that put him out for several months of last season, was clearly upset when he walked off with a leg injury to be replaced by Sergio Aguero.

The score was 0-0 at halftime after Aguero hit the post soon after coming on with his first shot at goal.

It was not immediately clear how seriously Jesus’s injury was. — Reuters