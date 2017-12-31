Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Jesus comes off injured early at Palace

Sunday December 31, 2017
09:42 PM GMT+8

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola with Gabriel Jesus as he receives medical attention during their Premier League match vs Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, December 31, 2017 — Reuters picManchester City manager Pep Guardiola with Gabriel Jesus as he receives medical attention during their Premier League match vs Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, December 31, 2017 — Reuters picLONDON, Dec 31 — Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus came off injured after 22 minutes of their Premier League match at Crystal Palace today.

The Brazilian, who suffered a foot injury in February that put him out for several months of last season, was clearly upset when he walked off with a leg injury to be replaced by Sergio Aguero.

The score was 0-0 at halftime after Aguero hit the post soon after coming on with his first shot at goal.

It was not immediately clear how seriously Jesus’s injury was. — Reuters

