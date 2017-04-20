JDT win, Felda United lose in AFC Cup

Felda United's Muhammad Aiman Fakrul (No 11) tussles with Tampines Rovers player Daniel Bennett Cup in an AFC Cup match in Maran April 19, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) were flying high whereas Felda United were on the opposite end of the spectrum in the fifth round of the group stage in the AFC Cup competition last night.

JDT, who were AFC Cup champions in 2015, notched a comfortable 3-0 win against Cambodian side Boeung Ket Angkor FC at the Cambodian National Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh.

However, after tonight's result, they still remain in second place in Group F, behind Global FC of the Philippines who also went home with three points last night.

In last night's action, JDT dubbed the Southern Tigers went ahead as early as the 8th minute with winger Mohd Safawi Rasid finding the net before midfielder Muhammad Nazmi Faiz Mansor fired home from outside the penalty box in the 26th minute to make it two up.

Their Argentinian import Gabriel Miguel Guerra ensured they went home with three valuable points with a solo finish in added time of the second half.

Global FC beat Myanmar side Magwe FC 4-2 at the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon.

In Group G, despite playing on their own turf at the Tun Abdul Razak Stadium in Jengka, Pahang, Felda United lost 1-3 to Tampines Rovers of Singapore.

The visitors known as the “The Stags” opened the scoring with Ivan Dzoni on the mark in the 29th minute before Norshahrul Idlan Talaha equalised for The Fighters in the 50th minute.

Muhammad Khairul Amri Mohammad Kamal then netted himself a brace in the 68th and 71st minutes to give the visitors a handsome victory.

In another Group G match,group leaders Ceres Negros FC buried Hanoi FC 6-2 at the Pana-ad Park and Football Stadium in Bacolod City, Philippines.

JDT who have already booked their berth in the next round will be up against Magwe FC at the Tan Sri Hassan Yunos Stadium, Larkin while Felda United have to beat Hanoi FC at their opponents' turf if they want to keep their hopes alive.

Both matches will be played on May 3. — Bernama