JDT trounce T-Team 6-1, maintain 11-point gap

T-Team goalkeeper Mohd Hafidz Romly saves a goal attempt by JDT striker (JDT) Mohamad Ghaddar during their Super League match at Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Shah Stadium in Kuala Terengganu July 22, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — Super League leader, Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) trounce T-Team 6-1 at the Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Shah Stadium, Kuala Terengganu to stay at the top with an 11-point gap.

The Southern Tiger squad scored its first goal via its import from Argentina, Gabriel Miguel Guerra in the 22nd minute, before its Lebanese import, Mohammed Ghaddar doubled the score in the 40th minute which was followed by a goal by S. Kunalan three minutes later.

In the second half, Gabriel added to The Titan’s sufferings in the 58th minute which was followed up with goals from Mohamad Fadhli Shas (77th minute) and Gonzalo Gabriel Cabrera (81st) for a 6-0 goal tally to be at the top with 42 points from 17 matches.

Import Cameroonian, Joseph Yannick Ndjeng slotted a goal from a penalty kick in the 83rd minute to console T-Team with one goal.

Kedah remained in number two with 31 points after beating bottom rung team Penang 2-0 at the Penang Negeri Stadium, Batu Kawan.

Danish import, Ken llso Larsen placed the Red Eagle sqaud in front in the 61st minute before Baddrol Bakhtiar increased the goal in the 73rd minute.

Meanwhile, Pahang, which was rocked with an 18-match suspension while chief coach Dollah Salleh was fined RM30,000, also recorded a 2-0 win over Melaka United at Darul Makmur Stadium, Kuantan.

The Tok Gajah squad started aggressively when it scored in the fourth minute via its Argentine import, Yamil Jorge Gonzalo Romero and via Gambian import, Mohamadou Sumareh in the 52nd minute.

The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) imposed the punishment on the former national coach for criticising the administrative affairs of FAM involving the Malaysian League quality of refereeing soon after the Pahang-Felda United Super League action on July 1.

Felda United FC experienced its first loss after a seven-match unbeaten streak after losing narrowly to Perak 0-1 at the Shah Alam Stadium.

The solitary goal of the match was netted by Palestinian import, Yashir Pinto in the 11th minute from a penalty kick after referee, Mohd Zohri Tajuddin made the decision when the ball struck Muhammad Shukor Adan’s hand.

Meanwhile, national striker Mohd Amri Yahya’s sole goal in the 20th minute at the Selayang Municipal Stadium helped Selangor record a narrow 1-0 win over Kelantan.

Sarawak failed to take advantage of playing on home ground when it lost 0-1 to PKNS FC at the Negeri Stadium, Petra Jaya, Kuching from a goal by Mohd Nizam Abu Bakar in the 69th minute. — Bernama