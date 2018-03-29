JDT to get fire power of former Lyon midfielder

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — Super League leader, Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) have enlisted the service of former Lyon and Melbourne City midfielder, Harry Novillo to further consolidate their position as the top football club in the country.

The breakthrough on the Frenchman was confirmed by JDT sports director Martin Prest via Johor Southern Tigers official Facebook site today.

Novillo, 26, who collected nine caps with France’s national Under-17 and Under-19 squads, will be making his debut with the Southern Tigers after the June transfer window.

“Red, white and blue. When fire is set ablaze, it becomes something unstoppable. The club would like to welcome Harry Novillo, formerly of Lyon and Melbourne City and currently playing in Dubai. He will be joining us when the transfer window opens.

“The club is delighted and happy to have a player of his calibre, a young and hungry player striving to achieve greatness, and wanting to be a part of the fastest growing, ambitious and determined club in South-east Asia,” he said in a statement.

At the same time, Novillo who is now with United Arab Emirates (UAE) side, Baniyas FC had scored 10 goals in 13 matches so far was seen as ready to take on his new task.

I’m on fire, you’re on fire, put us together, how they going to stop us?,” he said as quoted in the statement.

JDT who are now leading the Super League table with 12 points after five games, with Pahang and PKNS FC in the second and third spots with two points difference, have also qualified for the last eight in the FA Cup.

Meanwhile, in the 2018 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup, JDT are in third place in group G sharing seven points with leader Song Lam Nghe An of Vietnam and Persija Jakarta of Indonesia (second) after four matches. — Bernama