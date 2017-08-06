JDT to focus on winning Malaysia Cup for first time

JDT would now shift their focus on winning the Malaysia Cup for the first time after retaining the Super League title for the fourth straight season. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — Defending Super League champion Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) would now shift their focus on winning the Malaysia Cup for the first time after retaining the Super League title for the fourth straight season.

JDT head coach Ulisses Morais said the morale boosting victory had spurred the players to emulate a similar glory in the Malaysia Cup campaign.

For the record, JDT has won the Super League title since 2014.

“This victory has certainly boosted the confidence of the players and we hope to do well and if possible, win the Malaysia Cup which is another important competition for us,” Morais told a press conference after the Super League match against Selangor at the Selayang Stadium, near here, last night.

Although they lost 1-2 to Selangor, JDT emerged as the Super League champion with an unassailable 11 points advantage over their rivals, Kedah, with three match to spare.

Morais also dedicated the victory to the coaching staff, players and also the management who worked hard to ensure the Super League title remained in their cabinet.

“Though we have already won the Super League title, the players would not take the remaining three matches lightly as they are also important,” he added. — Bernama