JDT stay atop Super League

KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — League leader Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) maintained their position at the top of the table in the Super League when they edged PKNS FC 2-1 at Stadium Tan Sri Hassan Yunos, Larkin last night.

With the seventh win , the Southern Tigers now have 23 points after 10 matches so far.

In the action in Larkin, Bobby Gonzales put the visitors ahead in the 32nd minute before JDT equalised three minutes later via Mathias Nicolas who scored an own goal.

JDT scored their winning goal in the 55th minute through a penalty converted by Safiq Rahim after JDT striker Gonzales Gabriel Cabrera was brought down in the box.

Meanwhile Pahang retained the second spot after being held to a 2-2 draw by Selangor at Stadium Darul Makmur, Kuantan.

At City Stadium, Kelantan humiliated hosts Penang 5-1.

The visitors scored through Mohamad Ghaddar who contributed four goals and Muhd Danial Ashraf Abdullah scored one goal while Mohd Syukur Saidin netted Penang's only goal.

Meanwhile Sarawak drew 3-3 with Perak and Melaka United drew 1-1 with Felda United.

At Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Stadium in Kuala Terengganu, T-Team beat Kedah 5-0. — Bernama