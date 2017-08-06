JDT snag fourth consecutive Super League title

Johor Darul Tak'zim players (JDT) are pictured with JDT fans after the 2017 Super League match against Selangor at the Selayang Municipal Council Stadium, August 5, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — Johor Darul Ta’ zim (JDT) have emerged as Super League champions for the fourth consecutive time despite losing 1-2 to Selangor at the Selayang Stadium near here last night.

With an unassailable lead of 11 points over their nearest challengers Kedah, JDT’s finest moment was also witnessed by the club’s owner Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim.

In the match, JDT opened scoring through Natxo Insa in the 38th minute before Selangor fought back with two goals by Mohd Amri Yahyah in the 59th minute and substitute Andik Vermansah in the 77th minute.

Kedah, meanwhile, failed to close the gap with JDT when they lost 1-2 to Pahang at Darul Makmur Stadium in Kuantan.

Pahang scored via Yamil Jorge Gonzalo Romero in the 64th minute and Matheus Alves Leandro in the 79th minute while Kedah’s only goal came from Muhammad Syafiq Ahmad in the 77th minute.

Perak retained their sixth placing in the league despite beating PKNS FC 2-0 at Perak Stadium in Ipoh with goals from Mohd Nazrin Mohd Nawi in the 55th minute and Gilmar Jose Da Silva Filho, four minutes later.

Kelantan, however, failed to capitalise on their home turf advantage after being held to a 1-1 draw by Felda United at Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium in Kota Baru.

The visitors went ahead via Ifedayo Olusegun Patrick Omosuyi in the 24th minute while Alessandro Padovani Celin equalised for Kelantan one minute later.

In this regard, Melaka United escaped relegation zone in style when they hammered T-Team 5-1 at Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Shah Stadium in Kuala Terengganu.

The five goals were netted by Marko Simic in the 50th and 89th minutes, Muhammad Fauzi Rozlan (60th minute), G. Puaneswaran (70th minute) and Felipe De Almeida Souza in the 73rd minute.

T-Team scored their solitary goal via Muhammad Fauzi Abdul Kadar in the 32nd minute.

Meanwhile Penang will be relegated and will appear in the Premier League next season after losing 0-2 to Sarawak at Petra Jaya Stadium in Kuching.

The two goals were scored by Mohamad Alif Hassan in the 51st minute and Awang Kamaruddin Awang Bohan in the 72nd minute. — Bernama