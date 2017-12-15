JDT sends midfielder Syamer on loan with Portuguese club

JDT’s Syamer will be among the first players to be loaned out to gain experience at an oversea club. ― Malay Mail picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — Malaysia Under-23 midfielder Syamer Kutty Abba is shocked but honoured to be trusted by his club Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) for sending him on loan with a Portuguese club, smack in the midst of Cristiano Ronaldo’s country.

“I had no clue but feel honoured and delighted when the Johor Southern Tigers announced it on its Facebook page,” he said.

“I will use this opportunity to learn more about football to become a better player in near future for JDT and also in representing the national team.

“To be honest, I feel I made the right choice to become a footballer. If not, I would have been at a loss on what to do,” as he admitted been doomed to destiny as a despatch boy if not for football.

An agreement between JDT and a Portuguese club was struck up, on which the Southern Tigers will send three players there every year on-loan.

The club’s name will be revealed after the management officially signs the contract.

Syamer will be among the first players to be loaned out to gain experience at the oversea club.

The 20-year-old from Penang is in Ong Kim Swee’s training camp for the AFC Under-23 Championship in China next month.

Syamer, who is also with the senior squad with two caps, is touted as one of the more promising players.

The others in Kim Swee’s squad who have played for the seniors are Matthew Davies (14 caps) Safawi Rasid (six caps), Adam Nor Azlin, Ahmad Khairil Anuar Zamri, Syafiq Ahmad and Ahmad Syihan Hazmi Mohamed (all one cap).

“As for now, I’m focusing on our China mission. I think JDT will send me after we finish the AFC championship,” said Syamer.

“I’m not nervous about both China or Portugal ... in fact I’m excited. Glad that God gave me talent on this (football) ... if not I’m a nobody.”

What he does with his talent will be his gift back to the heavens, as the adage goes.