JDT reach mutual agreement to part ways with coach Gomez

JDT is scheduled to take on Malaysia Cup winner, Kedah in the Charity Shield match which will serve as the curtain raiser for the 2017 M-League, at the Larkin Stadium on Friday. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — With just three days before the 2017 M-League season kicks off, reigning Super League champion, Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) dropped a bombshell by announcing JDT had reached a mutual agreement to part ways with head coach Mario Gomez.

JDT President Tun Aminah Sultan Ibrahim in the latest entry posted in JDT’s Facebook fanpage, Johor Southern Tigers, said the decision was made for the betterment of the club, adding that the direction of the club was paramount.

“Nonetheless, I would like to take this opportunity to convey my greatest appreciation and thank you to the legendary coach for his tremendous contribution to the club during his tenure.

“We would also like to wish him all the best in his future endeavours,” Tun Aminah said.

The Argentinian who was appointed as JDT head coach in 2015, helped the Johor side claim various trophies including back-to-back Super League titles in 2015 and 2016, plus guiding JDT to clinch the AFC Cup for the first time in 2015 which earned him the Best Coach Award at the National Football Awards.

Under his tutelage, JDT also won the Charity Shield and FA Cup last season.

