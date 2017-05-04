JDT qualifies for AFC cup Asean zone semi-final

The victory saw the Southern Tigers accompany group leaders Global FC from the Philippines, who also recorded a 3-1 victory over Beoungket Angkor FC of Cambodia. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — Super League leaders Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) booked their ticket to the AFC Asean Zone semi-final after a comfortable 3-1 win over Magwe FC of Myanmar in their final Group F match at Stadium Tan Sri Hassan Yunos, Larkin, Johor Baru tonight.

In the match in Johor Baru, Argentine striker Gabriel Guerra emerged the hero, scoring a hat-trick for the Southern Tigers.

JDT had fallen behind in the third minute after Kyaw Swar Linn headed in a pass from his teammate, but Guerra equalised for the hosts in the 15th minute through a beautiful shot from outside the box.

Guerra continued his fine display, heading in cross from Safiq Rahim in the 58th minute, before slotting in a penalty kick in the 78th minute to seal the victory for the hosts.

JDT are scheduled to face the winner of Group G, Ceres Negros FC from the Philippines in the semi-final of the Asean zone using a two-legged match format on May 17 and 31.

In the meantime, Felda United’s AFC campaign ended after losing 1-4 to Vietnam’s Hanoi FC in their final Group G match at My Dinh Stadium, Hanoi.

Hanoi FC’s four goals were netted by Pham Duc Huy (52nd minute), Nguyen Van Quyet (76’ and 86’) and Do Hung Dung (90’).

Felda United’s Argentine substitute Gaston Cellerino Grasso netted a consolation goal from the penalty spot in injury time. — Bernama