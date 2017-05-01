Last updated -- GMT+8

JDT players, officials sign integrity pledge with MACC to stay away from corruption, match-fixing

Monday May 1, 2017
04:55 PM GMT+8

Forty-one players and officials from JDT, led by JDT skipper Safiq Rahim, signed a corruption-free pledge with the MACC today. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa Forty-one players and officials from JDT, led by JDT skipper Safiq Rahim, signed a corruption-free pledge with the MACC today. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa JOHOR BARU, May 1 — Johor Darul Ta’zim joined two other Super League teams to sign an integrity pledge against corruption yesterday.

Forty-one players and officials from JDT, led by JDT skipper Safiq Rahim, signed a corruption-free pledge with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) at a leading hotel here and witnessed by MACC Deputy Chief Commissioner (Prevention) Datuk Shamshun Baharin Mohd Jamil.

Also present were Johor Football Association (PBNJ) president Datuk Ismail Karim, vice president Datuk Zulkurnain Kamisan and Johor MACC director Datuk Azmi Alias.

According to a statement, Ismail said the pledge with MACC was in line with a call from the Tunku Mahkota of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, to ensure JDT players had a high level of integrity to stay away from corruption or football bribery.

Selangor and Perak had already signed a similar pledge. — Bernama

