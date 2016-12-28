JDT plan to sell striker Lucero to Mexican club, says secretary

JDT may sell its import striker Juan Martin Lucero from Argentina to a club in Mexico. — Picture courtesy of johorsoutherntigers.com.myKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — Defending Super League champion Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) may sell its prolific import striker Juan Martin Lucero from Argentina to a club in Mexico.

Through an entry in JDT’s official Facebook, Johor Southern Tigers, Johor Football Association (PBNJ) honorary secretary Mohd Fahmy Yahya was quoted as saying Lucero may be sold for US$2.5 million (RM11.206 million) compared with the original price of US$1.5 million (RM6.723 million).

The 2015 AFC Cup champion had earlier released Lucero’s fellow countryman Jorge Pereyra Diaz, winner of the 2016 Super League Golden Boots (top scorer) for demanding higher salary.

With the exit of Diaz and Lucero, JDT are expected to bring in another three players from Argentina, namely Brian Ferreira and Gonzalo Cabrerra plus former PKNS FC striker Gabriel Miguel Guerra.

He added that Singapore international Hariss Harun would be loaned to a club in Portugal or Japan for a year.

JDT also have a Brazilian import in Marcos Antonio who is a defender. — Bernama