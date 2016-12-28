Last updated Wednesday, December 28, 2016 11:55 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

JDT plan to sell striker Lucero to Mexican club, says secretary

Wednesday December 28, 2016
09:12 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Football legend Paul Gascoigne in hospital after ‘alcohol-fuelled fight’ at hotelFootball legend Paul Gascoigne in hospital after ‘alcohol-fuelled fight’ at hotel

The Edit: Do you dare eat spicy bunny brains in Sichuan?The Edit: Do you dare eat spicy bunny brains in Sichuan?

The Edit: ‘Rogue One’ passes US$300m on black day for ‘Star Wars’The Edit: ‘Rogue One’ passes US$300m on black day for ‘Star Wars’

ProjekMMO: Nana yakin bakat Tajul mampu saingi Achik SpinProjekMMO: Nana yakin bakat Tajul mampu saingi Achik Spin

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

JDT may sell its import striker Juan Martin Lucero from Argentina to a club in Mexico. — Picture courtesy of johorsoutherntigers.com.myJDT may sell its import striker Juan Martin Lucero from Argentina to a club in Mexico. — Picture courtesy of johorsoutherntigers.com.myKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — Defending Super League champion Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) may sell its prolific import striker Juan Martin Lucero from Argentina to a club in Mexico.

Through an entry in JDT’s official Facebook, Johor Southern Tigers, Johor Football Association (PBNJ) honorary secretary Mohd Fahmy Yahya was quoted as saying Lucero may be sold for US$2.5 million (RM11.206 million) compared with the original price of US$1.5 million (RM6.723 million).

The 2015 AFC Cup champion had earlier released Lucero’s fellow countryman Jorge Pereyra Diaz, winner of the 2016 Super League Golden Boots (top scorer) for demanding higher salary.

With the exit of Diaz and Lucero, JDT are expected to bring in another three players from Argentina, namely Brian Ferreira and Gonzalo Cabrerra plus former PKNS FC striker Gabriel Miguel Guerra.

He added that Singapore international Hariss Harun would be loaned to a club in Portugal or Japan for a year.

JDT also have a Brazilian import in Marcos Antonio who is a defender. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline