JDT maintain lead in Super League

Matheus Alves Leandro's (second left) goal was disallowed by the referee as he was ruled offside. ― Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, July 12 ― Defending champions Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) mantained their lead in the Super League after defeating Pahang 2-0 at the Darul Makmur Stadium in Kuantan last night.

The Southern Tiger’s 11th victory in 15 matches took their tally to 36 points, with a nine-point lead over second-placed Kedah who also won at home.

JDT opened scoring in the first minute through Gonzalo Cabrera while Ignacio Insa Bohigues netted the second in the 85th minute.

Pahang had an opportunity to equalise in the 61st minute but Matheus Alves Leandro's goal was disallowed by the referee as he was ruled offside.

Earlier, a prayer ceremony and minute of silence was observed to honour the death of former Pahang State Football Association (PBNP) secretary-general Fuzzeimi Ibrahim, 60, who died on Saturday, believed to be due to a heart attack.

Meanwhile, Kedah marked a comfortable 4-2 victory over Melaka United at the Hang Jebat Stadium in Melaka.

The Red Eagles goals were scored by Baddrol Bakhtiar (14th and 41st minute), Muhammad Akram Mahinan (55th minute) and Mohd Asri Mardzuki in injury time, while both Melaka United’s goals were scored by Marko Simic in the 10th and 30th minutes respectively.

Selangor climbed a spot to fourth place after a 1-0 win over Perak at the Perak Stadium, Ipoh, courtesy of Francis Forkey Doe’s goal in the 62nd minute.

The victory came despite the Red Giants being forced to play with 10 men after Andik Vermansah was red carded in the 56th minute by referee Mohd Nafeez Abd Wahab for a tackle from behind against Perak striker Muhd ​​Zaquan Adha Abdul Radzak.

Selangor and Felda United are both on 23 points but Selangor have a superior goal difference.

At the Petra Jaya State Stadium in Kuching, Felda United wrapped up a comfortable 3-1 win over Sarawak with Brazilian import Thiago Augusto Fernandes scoring a hat-trick, through goals in the 10th, 36th and 54th minutes while Mohamad Alif Hassan scored the consolation goal for the hosts in the 70th minute.

T-Team also beat Kelantan with the same scoreline at the Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Shah Stadium, in Kuala Terengganu.

Mohd Khairul Izuan Rosli had placed Kelantan ahead in the 63rd minute, but T-Team fought back with three goals coming from Dilshod Sharofetdinov in the 79th minute, Muhammad Fauzi Abdul Kadar (84th minute) and Joseph Yannick Ndjeng (86th minute).

The league’s bottom club Penang continued their miserable form after losing 0-2 to PKNS FC at the Batu Kawan Stadium in Penang. ― Bernama