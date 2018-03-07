JDT held to goalless draw against Tampines Rovers in AFC Cup

KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 ― Super League champions Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) were held to a goalless draw against Singapore's Tampines Rovers in their third Asian Football Confederation Cup (AFC) Group H match at the Jalan Besar Stadium in Singapore last night.

The result saw JDT remain in second place with four points, behind Song Lam Nghe An of Vietnam who top the group with seven points.

In the match tonight, JDT had control over the game, launching attack after attack against “The Stags”, but goalkeeper Syazwan Buhari displayed an outstanding game, offsetting several of JDT's attempts.

The introduction of national midfielder Safiq Rahim early in the second half of the match breathed new life into the “Southern Tigers” squad, but the score remained tied till the final whistle.

Earlier, Song Lam Nghe An failed to take advantage at home, drawing 0-0 with Indonesia's Persija Jakarta at the Vinh Stadium in Vietnam.

JDT will next take on the Tampine Rovers at the Tan Sri Hassan Yunos Stadium in Larkin, while Persija Jakarta will host Song Lam Nghe An in the fourth Group H match.

Both matches are scheduled on March 14. ― Bernama