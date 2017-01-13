Last updated Friday, January 13, 2017 12:03 pm GMT+8

JDT FC introduces new kits for 2017/2018 season

Friday January 13, 2017
09:00 AM GMT+8

Johor Darul Ta'zim Football Club unveils the new kits for the 2017/2018 season. ― Bernama picJohor Darul Ta'zim Football Club unveils the new kits for the 2017/2018 season. ― Bernama picJOHOR BARU, Jan 13 ― Johor Darul Ta'zim Football Club (JDT FC) has unveiled new team jerseys for the 2017/2018 season after entering into a cooperation with Nike Malaysia.

The three-year cooperation starting today encompassed four teams under JDT FC, namely, JDT I for the Super League, JDT II for the Premier League, JDT III for the President's Cup and JDT IV for the Youth Cup.

Every team would be sponsored a complete kit, regardless of inside or outside the pitch.

Nike Malaysia marketing manager, Nino Priambodo said the sponsorship was proof of Nike's determination to support local athletes and the spirit of sport.

“We are aware that the JDT team has a good record and is a team to be feared in Malaysian football,” he said in a statement in conjunction with the launch of the jerseys here, tonight.

Meanwhile, JDT FC president Tunku Tun Aminah Sultan Ibrahim said the cooperation shows that Nike has a high sporting spirit just like the JDT team.

The event was launched by JDT vice president Datuk Zulkurnain Kamisan who was accompanied by Johor Football Association president Datuk Ismail Karim and JDT treasurer Datuk Abd Latif Bandi and witnessed by thousands of supporters at Johor Baru City Square.

This is the second time JDT cooperated with Nike after the first in 2015. ― Bernama

