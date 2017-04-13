JDT beat Kelantan 3-2 to regain lead in Super League

JDT goal keeper Mohd Farizal Marlias (right) and Kelantan’s Mohamad Ghaddar (centre) in action during their match at the Sultan Muhammad Ke-IV stadium in Kota Baru April 12, 2017. — Bernama picKOTA BARU, April 13 — Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) bounced back from two goals down to defeat hosts Kelantan 3-2 in a thrilling Super League match at the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium here last night and top the Super League table.

With the win, JDT jumped two ranks to top the table standings after collecting 20 points and pushed Pahang and Kedah to the second and third spots respectively with 19 points each.

Kelantan began aggressively when their import striker Mohamad Ghaddar succeeded in presenting the first goal to the Red Warriors in the 5th minute.

In the 15th minute, Kelantan netted their second goal via Mohamad Ghaddar.

However, JDT fought back with a goal by Safiq Rahim in the 20th minute.

JDT equalised the score with a penalty taken by Gabriel Migual Guerra in the 29th minute.

Referee Md Nazmi Nasaruddin awarded JDT the penalty after goalkeeper Khairul Fahmi tackled Gonzalo Gabriel Cabrera in the penalty box.

One minute later, JDT confirmed Kelantan’s misery when Gonzalo scored another goal.

In the second half, the hosts had to play with 10 men after defender Mohammad Qayyum Marjoni Sabil was given the red card by the referee after a rough tackle on Gabriel.

The game tonight was supposed to be held on Feb 4. — Bernama