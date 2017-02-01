Last updated Wednesday, February 01, 2017 12:00 am GMT+8

JDT beat Bangkok United 5-4 on penalties, move into ACL playoff round

Wednesday February 1, 2017
12:00 AM GMT+8

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 ― Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) moved into the final playoff round of the 2017 AFC Champions League after beating edging Thailand's Bangkok United 5-4 on penalties at the Thammasat Stadium in Pathum Thani, tonight.

Both teams were tied 1-1 after regulation and extra time, forcing the outcome to be decided by a penalty shootout.

After a goalless draw during regulation time (90 minutes) the match went into a 30-minute extra time which saw skipper Safiq Rahim give JDT the lead in the 108 minute but Jaycee John Okwunwanne struck the equaliser in the final minute of play to force the shootout.

The equaliser was JDT's own doing since the side was reduced to 10-man when Argentina import Jeronimo Barrales was given the marching orders in the 110th minute.

JDT will have a mountain to climb in the playoff round as their opponent would be Japan's Gamba Osaka who host them at the Suita City Stadium in Osaka, Japan on February 7.

A win against Gamba Osaka will earn JDT a place in Group H of the Asian Champions League (ACL) together with Adelaide United from Australia, Jiangsu Suning (China) and Jeju United from South Korea. ― Bernama

