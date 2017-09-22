Javelin gold for Hisham again at Asean Para Games

Hisham’s teachers discovered his visual degeneration when he was 10 after having high fever. — Picture by Firdaus Latif KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 ― Hisham Khaironi, 38, successfully defended his F12/13 (visual impairment) javelin gold with a personal best of 49.98m yesterday.

The second in a family of 13, he lost his eyesight at age 10: Stricken with severe high fever, his poor family — homemaker mum and father who is an electrical cable fixer for Telekom — mistakenly dismissed it as a normal fever.

“After a week, my eyesight slowly deteriorated. My teacher was alerted when I dropped some coins and couldn’t see them,” said Hisham.

“Realising something was amiss, I enrolled at a special needs school to be around similar people and picked sports as a hobby.

“I was active in sports before losing my eyesight. In special school, I met Mr Nara Doraisamy who encouraged me to take it up seriously.”

Hisham started competing since 1994 in 100m, 200m and long jump. He tried the javelin at the 2005 Manila Asean Para Games and won gold.

It was not until Singapore 2015 that his 10-year barren spell ended with a javelin gold again.

“Age is nothing when you have ability. I’m realistic. When I can’t perform anymore, I’ll quit,” said Hisham.

“When I started losing my eyesight, my dad said things happen for a reason. Make the best of it. It helped me get by and truth is, I wasn’t nervous nor worried though I was going partially blind. I took it in stride.”