Japan’s Hibino denies hosts all-China final

Japan’s Nao Hibino in action against USA’s Madison Keys during their first round match at Wimbledon London July 3, 2017. — Reuters picBEIJING, July 29 — Japan’s Nao Hibino demolished wildcard Wang Yafan in the last four of the Jiangxi Open today to deny the hosts an all-Chinese final.

The 22-year-old Hibino, who has one WTA title already to her name, faces the number two seed and remaining home hope Peng Shuai in the decider on the hard courts of Nanchang, southeast China on Sunday.

World-ranked 92 Hibino had far too much class for Wang, who is 147 in the world, and sent her packing 6-0, 6-2 in a one-sided semi-final lasting hardly an hour.

But Hibino will face a far sterner test in the final in the shape of Peng, who is ranked 32 and the highest seed left in the tournament with fellow Chinese Zhang Shuai already out.

Peng was similarly emphatic in romping past compatriot Han Xinyun 6-0, 6-3 in 82 minutes to set up the showdown with Hibino. — AFP