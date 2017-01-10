Last updated Wednesday, January 11, 2017 8:41 am GMT+8

Jamal Yunos says ready to take over as FAS president

Tuesday January 10, 2017
11:13 PM GMT+8

Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos arrived at the FAS office today to submit a letter, offering himself to become the president. — Picture by Saw Siow FengDatuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos arrived at the FAS office today to submit a letter, offering himself to become the president. — Picture by Saw Siow FengPETALING JAYA, Jan 10 — Sungai Besar Umno division chief Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos has offered himself to become the president of the Football Association of Selangor (FAS).

Jamal who is also the chairman of Gabungan Badan Bukan Kerajaan, a non-governmental organisation, arrived at the FAS office today to submit a letter, offering himself to become the president.

“The main reason for offering myself to become the FAS president is to steer the association to greater heights and be on par with established clubs like Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT),” said Jamal who was accompanied by about 20 supporters when he submitted the letter to FAS exco member Adanan Sarriff.

He said the decision to offer himself was to assist the cash-strapped association following the sudden departure of Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali from the post of FAS president.

Selangor, experiencing an unprecedented financial crisis, had threatened to withdraw from the M-League. — Bernama

