Jack Chang, Diana Bong deliver two gold for Malaysia

Wushu champion Diana Bong Siong Lin shows off the gold medal she won for Malaysia in the KL2017 SEA Games, nanquan category, at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre today. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — National wushu exponents Loh Jack Chang and Diana Bong Siong Lin each secured gold today on the first of the three-day wushu competition at the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games (KL2017).

Loh garnered 9.67 points in the men’s taijijian event to edge Indonesia’s Bobie Valentinus Gunawan who took the silver with 9.65 points at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) here. Singapore’s Chan Jun Kai claimed the bronze with 9.62 points.

When met after the event, the wushu exponent said he was satisfied with the result but thought that it was not a perfect performance.

“Today has been great and I’m proud to be able to contribute to the team and the country. To me personally, the performance was not perfect as there were a couple of flaws. I will look back at this and improve myself for the next game,” he said.

In the women’s nanquan event, Diana Bong collected the gold with 9.66 points beating Myanmar’s Myint Aye Thitsar who took the silver with 9.64 points and Vietnam’s Nguyen Thuc Anh who claimed the bronze with 9.63 points.

“I think I did well as I was focused and gave 200 per cent during the performance. The advantage of playing on home ground really helped as I could feel the support from fellow Malaysians in the arena,” she said.

Earlier in the day, Malaysia, through Yeap Wai Kin bagged the gold in the men’s jianshu while compatriot Wong Weng Son took the silver in the same category. Malaysia’s Loh Ying Ting also took the silver in the women’s gunshu category earlier.

In women’s jianshu, Malaysian Phoon Eyin took the silver.

A total of five gold medals were at stake in the wushu arena today. — Bernama