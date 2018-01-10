Izham: JDT do not take pre-season action lightly

The Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) football team celebrate winning the Malaysia Cup after a 2-0 win over defending champions Kedah in the final at the Shah Alam Stadium in Shah Alam November 5, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) goalkeeper Izham Tarmizi Roslan said JDT’s pre-season friendlies in Thailand will determine the direction of the ‘Southern Tigers’ squad in the face of a more challenging 2018 season.

A team member of the 2017 Malaysia Cup winners, he said the results of each match in Thailand would play a big part in the preparations of JDT who would be facing two tough matches, against Muangthong United in the 2018 Asian Football Federation (AFC) Champions League qualifying round on Jan 23.

JDT’s competitive action will continue when they play host to Kedah at the Tan Sri Hassan Yunos Stadium, Larkin, for the Sumbangsih (Charity Shield) Cup 2018 title on February 3.

“Our pre-season matches in Thailand this time cannot be treated lightly because the results and the performance of our players there will impact on the team when facing the real matches after this.

“Our nearest action after this is in the ACL qualifying round and Sumbangsih Cup 2018, so it is very important for the team to give its best during this pre-season campaign to subsequently maintain a positive momentum for the next matches,” he was quoted as saying in the official Facebook page of JDT, Johor Southern Tigers, today.

JDT would start the pre-season action by facing against Army United FC today followed by Chonburi FC on Saturday before closing the pre-season friendly match series by playing against Port FC on Monday. — Bernama