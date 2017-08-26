It’s about time, says Zaiton

Datuk Zaiton Othman’s 36-year-old heptathlon mark at the SEA Games had been broken by Nurliyana Kamaruddin. ― Malay Mail pic KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — The curtains come down on yet another long standing national record as Nurliyana Kamaruddin eclipsed Datuk Zaiton Othman’s 36-year-old heptathlon mark at the SEA Games yesterday.

Nurliyana scored 5247 points erasing the old mark of 5175 set by Zaiton, now the Sports Commissioner.

The 26-year-old, who began her career as a high jumper, switched events only four years ago and was surprised with her rapid progress.

“I am glad but at the same time I feel it’s just the beginning,” said Nurliyana.

“I’m good at the jumps but my running needs improvement.

“Four years ago when I took up the sport I didn’t expect to be here and doing this. It’s slowly sinking in.

“I don’t have anything scheduled after this, so to end my season this way is pretty cool.”

Zaiton, Malaysia’s iron lady, set the record at the 1981 Manila SEA Games with a score of 5338. When IAAF (International Association of Athletics Federation) revised the points system in heptathlon, her scores dropped to 5175.

Zaiton was surprised as the scores weren’t flashed on the screen but was full of praise Nurliyana.

“I’ve got mixed feelings but I feel It’s been too long a wait for someone to break the record let alone take up this sport seriously,” said the 58-year-old.

“I felt she could do it as she’s a great high jumper. You get an additional 12 points for every centimetre. She was jumping in the 1.80m range while I was jumping between 1.60m and 1.70m. I am very happy for her and for Malaysia,” said Zaiton.

Despite her supreme efforts, Nurliyana missed out on a medal by finishing fourth. Gold went to Thailand’s Sunisa Khotseemueang (5430), Indonesia’s Emilia Nova (5386) took silver while another Thai Wassana Winatho (5288) settled for bronze.