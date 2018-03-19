Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Haze

Sports

It’s a boy for Schweinsteiger and Ivanovic

Monday March 19, 2018
08:42 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Rosmah’s lawyer lodges police report over YouTube videoRosmah’s lawyer lodges police report over YouTube video

EU announces its ‘solidarity’ with Britain over Russia toxin caseEU announces its ‘solidarity’ with Britain over Russia toxin case

Singapore fines StandChart for money laundering breachesSingapore fines StandChart for money laundering breaches

The Edit: Siti Nurhaliza gives daughter ‘temporary’ nameThe Edit: Siti Nurhaliza gives daughter ‘temporary’ name

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The pair have been married since 2016 and announced the pregnancy in November. — AFP picThe pair have been married since 2016 and announced the pregnancy in November. — AFP picBERLIN, March 19 — Former Germany football captain Bastian Schweinsteiger and one-time world tennis number one Ana Ivanovic were celebrating the birth of their first child at the weekend.

“Welcome to the world our little boy! We are so happy,” the footballer wrote on his Instagram account beneath a snap of the baby’s feet, which look tiny beside the couple’s hands.

The 30-year-old, who won the French Open in 2008, posted a snap of a bedroom with the walls painted blue and featuring blue teddy bears.

“Words cannot describe the joy and the happiness we feel in our hearts,” she wrote beneath the photo.

The pair have been married since 2016 and announced the pregnancy in November.

The couple live in Chicago where 33-year-old Schweinsteiger, a former Bayern Munich and Manchester United midfielder, is playing for Major League football club Chicago Fire. — AFP

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram