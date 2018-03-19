It’s a boy for Schweinsteiger and Ivanovic

The pair have been married since 2016 and announced the pregnancy in November. — AFP picBERLIN, March 19 — Former Germany football captain Bastian Schweinsteiger and one-time world tennis number one Ana Ivanovic were celebrating the birth of their first child at the weekend.

“Welcome to the world our little boy! We are so happy,” the footballer wrote on his Instagram account beneath a snap of the baby’s feet, which look tiny beside the couple’s hands.

The 30-year-old, who won the French Open in 2008, posted a snap of a bedroom with the walls painted blue and featuring blue teddy bears.

“Words cannot describe the joy and the happiness we feel in our hearts,” she wrote beneath the photo.

The couple live in Chicago where 33-year-old Schweinsteiger, a former Bayern Munich and Manchester United midfielder, is playing for Major League football club Chicago Fire. — AFP