It was a close match for gold, despite Myanmar’s mistake, says national archers

National archers Nurfatehah Mat Salleh and Mohd Juwaidi Mazuki warm up before taking part in KL2017 SEA Games Mixed Team Compound event at the Bukit Jalil Synthetic Turf Field in Kuala Lumpur August 18, 2017. — Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — It was a close match in the mixed team compound event until an error by a Myanmar archer at the end of the match gave Malaysia the gold with a 10-point margin at the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games archery event today.

Mohd Juwaidi Mazuki and Fatin Nurfatehah Mar Salleh teamed up beat Myanmar 152-142 to deliver the country’s third archery gold medal.

“The match was quite even as the two teams also have to contend with other disruptions such the wind effect.

“This is not my best outing but we deliver the gold medal all the same,” he told the media after the match.

Myanmar’s Ye Min Swe who shot into the wrong target board caused 10 points to be deducted from his team.

Meanwhile Fatin Nurfatehah who produced a more consistent performance today hoped to maintain her form and momentum at the 2017 World University Games in Taiwan on Aug 19 to 30.

“In archery it is difficult predict what will happen. What we could do is to stay focused from the first arrow,” said Fatin who aimed for a podium finish in Taiwan.

In this regard, Mohd Juwaidi and Fatin Nurfatehah hoped there would be representatives from the compound squad selected for the Podium Programme under the National Sports Institute with the objective of winning the country’s first gold medal at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. — Bernama