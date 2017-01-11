ISTAF withdraws charges against three Malaysian players

BANGKOK, Jan 11 — The International Sepak Takraw Federation (ISTAF) has withdrawn the charges against three Malaysian players who had allegedly skipped a dope test during Thailand King’s Cup Sepaktakraw World Championship in Bangkok last year.

ISTAF secretary-general Datuk Abdul Halim Kader who is also the chairman of the Disciplinary Panel made the announcement after chairing a meeting today.

“The charges against the three reserve players under ISTAF’s Doping Rule Article 2.3 has been withdrawn,” he told Bernama, here today but did not say why the charges were withdrawn.

The three players are Ahmad Aizat Mohd Nor Azmi, Mohd Khairol Zaman Hamir Akhbar and Aidil Aiman Azwawi.

The ISTAF discipline panel meeting was held at the Olympic Council of Thailand and attended by senior officials of the Sepak Takraw Association of Malaysia (PSM), including president Datuk Ahmad Ismail.

Though the three players were acquitted of the charges by ISTAF, they may face other charges, he said.

The trio, together with six players — Izurin Refin, Muhammad Afifuddin Mohd Razali, Muhammad Safaruddin Abu Bakar, Sahidan Md Ali, Muhammad Ridauddin Abd Ghani and Muhammad Azwan Muhrim — were initially suspended by ISTAF.

All nine players plus team manager Mohd Zambri Abdul Rahman, coaches Abdul Talib Ahmad and Mohd Rashidi Nordin may face other charges, he said.

Media reports said Malaysian players listed for the second match in the final of the championship had boycotted the match citing umpire bias after the first regu lost to Thailand.

The action by the Malaysian players and officials resulted in the secretary-general of the Thailand Sepak Takraw Federation, Tanawat Prasongcharoen lodging a report to ISTAF. — Bernama