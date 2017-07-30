Isner streaks into Atlanta ATP tennis final

USA’s John Isner during his Wimbledon men's singles second round match in London July 6, 2017. — Reuters picWASHINGTON, July 30 — Second-seeded John Isner powered past Wimbledon quarterfinalist Gilles Muller 6-4, 6-2 yesterday to reach the final of the ATP's BB&T Open in Atlanta, Georgia.

Isner needed just 75 minutes to reach his seventh Atlanta final in eight years, where he'll be gunning for a fourth Atlanta crown.

The big-serving American saved all four break points he faced, and has now won seven straight ATP matches and held for 69 straight service games dating back to his title run last week in Newport.

Today, he'll face either Isner will try to win his eighth consecutive match and his fourth Atlanta title on Sunday when he faces either fourth-seeded compatriot Ryan Harrison or fifth-seeded Briton Kyle Edmund.

Edmund shocked top-seeded Jack Sock in straight sets to reach the semi-finals.

Luxembourg's Muller, who toppled Rafael Nadal in reaching the Wimbledon quarters, had also been dominant on serve in Atlanta.

Going into his clash with Isner the third-seeded left-hander had won all 24 of his service games.

But Isner broke him in the third game to take a 2-1, and broke him twice in the second set to gain the advantage.

Isner then saved three break points while serving for the match at 5-2.

"He made it very tough for me today. I don't feel like I played a bad match. I maybe didn't serve well enough today but it's also because of him, he put a lot of pressure on me," Muller said. — AFP