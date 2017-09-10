Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Inter go join top in Serie A with SPAL win

Sunday September 10, 2017
09:40 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Sarawak govt to discuss proposal to castrate convicted rapistsSarawak govt to discuss proposal to castrate convicted rapists

The Edit: Getting hands-on with the Porsche 718 CaymanThe Edit: Getting hands-on with the Porsche 718 Cayman

Report says Islamic State holds 11,100 blank Syrian passportsReport says Islamic State holds 11,100 blank Syrian passports

Ahead of beer fest, PAS warns of KL being seen as Asia vice hubAhead of beer fest, PAS warns of KL being seen as Asia vice hub

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic celebrates scoring their second goal against SPAL. ― Reuters picInter Milan's Ivan Perisic celebrates scoring their second goal against SPAL. ― Reuters picMILAN, Sept 10 — Inter Milan claimed a third straight win with a Mauro Icardi penalty and Ivan Perisic volley giving them a 2-0 win over SPAL to join Juventus at the top of the Serie A table today.

Champions Juventus beat Chievo 3-0 yesterday and Luciano Spalletti's side were too strong for promoted SPAL in the San Siro.

Icardi added to his Serie A tally this season with a 27th-minute penalty giving him a fifth goal after braces in the opening two games.

The penalty was awarded after the intervention of the VAR video referee, after Joao Mario was tripped inside the box with Icardi slotting in.

Perisic sealed the victory after 87 minutes with a powerful volley into the top corner.

Inter and Juventus have nine points from three games and could be joined by AC Milan and Napoli later today.

Lazio's game against Milan in Rome was pushed back an hour because of torrential rain in the capital with Napoli playing in Bologna.

Paulo Dybala inspired Juventus to a 3-0 win over Chievo yesterday ahead of next week's Champions League opener at Barcelona with the game between Sampdoria and Roma in Genoa postponed because of adverse weather conditions. — AFP

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline