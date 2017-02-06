Injury prone Jin Wei may miss All England

Jin Wei must learn to manage injuries. — Malay Mail pic PETALING JAYA, Feb 6 — Former world junior champion Goh Jin Wei’s bad luck with injuries continues.

This time Jin Wei, who turned 17 on Jan 30, has a small fractured chip over her anterior cuboid (one of seven tarsal bones of the foot) which could rule her out of the All England (March 7 to 12) and Swiss Opens (March 14 to 19). As it is, she is likely to miss the Badminton Asia Team Championships, starting Feb 14 in Ho Chi Minh City.

Lee Ying Ying is on standby to take her place in the mixed-team tournament while others confirmed for the Asian meet are Iskandar Zulkarnain Zainuddin, Lim Chi Wing (men’s singles), Teo Ee Yi-Ong Yew Sin, Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani (men’s doubles), Chow Mei Kuan-Lee Meng Yean, Lim Yin Loo-Yap Cheng Wen (women’s doubles), and Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing and Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie (mixed doubles).

A distraught Jin Wei said: “I’m feeling fine and may have to skip the Asian meet. It’s true I have a slight injury and I need to rest for a few weeks.

“I’m also not sure if I will be ready for the All England event.”

BA of Malaysia (BAM) technical director Morten Frost, decline to comment on Jin Wei’s injury.

“You can say whatever you want (about the injury) but it’s not from me.

“We will look at this situation tomorrow (today),” he said.

Last month, the Dane took Jin Wei to task for not being truthful after she played in the Malaysian Masters despite carrying an ankle injury.

He said then: “Maybe she thinks she can get away because she has been doing well but she needs to grow up. What is okay during junior badminton is not okay in senior badminton.

“I’m not angry but I’m like a parent now. I’ve to teach them and tell them off if I need to.”

Asked whether Jin Wei will be selected for the Asian tournament, Frost said he was not sure.

“Whatever it is, we will assist (her) and discuss the matter first,” he stressed.

If world No 30 Jin Wei needs to be rested, the country would not have any women’s singles representatives in this year’s All England.

Malaysia will only send Lee Chong Wei, Iskandar (men’s singles), Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong (men’s doubles), Vivian Hoo-Woon Khe Wei (women’s doubles), Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying, Kian Meng-Pei Jing (mixed doubles) to Birmingham.