Injured Neymar to reportedly miss first PSG game

Friday September 22, 2017
09:32 PM GMT+8

Tools

Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar applauds fans after the Ligue 1 match against FC Metz in Metz September 8, 2017— Reuters picParis Saint-Germain’s Neymar applauds fans after the Ligue 1 match against FC Metz in Metz September 8, 2017— Reuters picPARIS, Sept 22 — Neymar will miss Paris Saint-Germain’s Ligue 1 game at Montpellier tomorrow after the world’s most expensive player injured his right foot, French media report.

The Brazilian striker has made an immediate impact at his new club with four goals and four assists from his first five outings since moving to the French capital from Barcelona.

According to Radio RMC today, the injury does not throw into doubt Neymar’s participation in Tuesday’s Champions League clash against Bayern Munich. — AFP

