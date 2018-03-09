Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Injured Navas will not face Manchester United, Sevilla confirm

Friday March 9, 2018
11:33 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Ernest Zacharevic carves SOS into Indonesian palm oil plantationErnest Zacharevic carves SOS into Indonesian palm oil plantation

Rockmelon imports from Australia halted amid listeria fearsRockmelon imports from Australia halted amid listeria fears

The Edit: Chong Wei biopic lands in cinemas next weekThe Edit: Chong Wei biopic lands in cinemas next week

The Edit: Five things Malaysians and Irish have in commonThe Edit: Five things Malaysians and Irish have in common

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Sevilla's Jesus Navas in action with Manchester United's Alexis Sanchez during the Champions League Round of 16 First Leg match in Seville February 21, 2018. — Reuters picSevilla's Jesus Navas in action with Manchester United's Alexis Sanchez during the Champions League Round of 16 First Leg match in Seville February 21, 2018. — Reuters picMADRID, March 9 — Jesus Navas will not be fit to face Manchester United in the Champions League next week, Sevilla confirmed today.

Navas, who joined Sevilla from Manchester City last summer, has a calf injury and will miss the last 16 second leg at Old Trafford. The first leg finished 0-0.

“Jesus Navas will not recover in time for Tuesday’s Champions League match in Manchester,” a Sevilla statement read.

“The player was injured on February 25 in the game against Atletico Madrid and has been working alone with the idea of returning for the match against Valencia CF and especially to play at Old Trafford.

“However, the evolution in the last 48 hours has not been as expected.”

Navas will therefore also miss Sevilla’s La Liga game at home to Valencia tomorrow. — AFP

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram