Injured Navas will not face Manchester United, Sevilla confirm

Sevilla's Jesus Navas in action with Manchester United's Alexis Sanchez during the Champions League Round of 16 First Leg match in Seville February 21, 2018. — Reuters picMADRID, March 9 — Jesus Navas will not be fit to face Manchester United in the Champions League next week, Sevilla confirmed today.

Navas, who joined Sevilla from Manchester City last summer, has a calf injury and will miss the last 16 second leg at Old Trafford. The first leg finished 0-0.

“Jesus Navas will not recover in time for Tuesday’s Champions League match in Manchester,” a Sevilla statement read.

“The player was injured on February 25 in the game against Atletico Madrid and has been working alone with the idea of returning for the match against Valencia CF and especially to play at Old Trafford.

“However, the evolution in the last 48 hours has not been as expected.”

Navas will therefore also miss Sevilla’s La Liga game at home to Valencia tomorrow. — AFP