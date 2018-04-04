Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Injured Lallana could return before end of season, says Liverpool boss Klopp

Wednesday April 4, 2018
12:43 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Teachers return to streets to protest US school fundingTeachers return to streets to protest US school funding

The Edit: Gay dating app Grindr’s move to share HIV data faces backlashThe Edit: Gay dating app Grindr’s move to share HIV data faces backlash

The Edit: You’ll want to check out these hip joints in Klang ValleyThe Edit: You’ll want to check out these hip joints in Klang Valley

PM: Failed states are those with incomplete tunnels, water crisesPM: Failed states are those with incomplete tunnels, water crises

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Lallana suffered the latest injury setback after coming on as substitute in Liverpool's 2-1 Premier League victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday. — Reuters picLallana suffered the latest injury setback after coming on as substitute in Liverpool's 2-1 Premier League victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday. — Reuters picLIVERPOOL, April 4 ― Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana's hamstring injury is not as bad as initially feared and he could still play before the end of the season, manager Juergen Klopp has said.

Lallana suffered the latest injury setback after coming on as substitute in Liverpool's 2-1 Premier League victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

“Thank God, that's not as bad as we thought ― a number of weeks,” Klopp told the club website.

“There is a little hope, of course, that we can maybe use him again this season but we have to wait; it is absolutely not the time to bring any rush into the situation.

“It is not the Adam Lallana season so far. It makes the season so far even more special when you think that we have played the season without him.”

Lallana, who sat out the first half of the campaign after suffering a pre-season thigh strain, has started just one league match this season.

The 29-year-old featured for England at Wembley against Italy last week but faces a race to be fit for the World Cup in June.

England boss Gareth Southgate has to name his final 23-man squad for the tournament in Russia by June 4. ― Reuters

Advertisement

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

MMO Instagram