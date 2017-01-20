Last updated Friday, January 20, 2017 10:27 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Rain

Sports

Injured Iniesta ruled out of Barca trip to Eibar

Friday January 20, 2017
08:58 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

China-US trade tensions top Big Oil’s worry listChina-US trade tensions top Big Oil’s worry list

Cut Djokovic some slack, Murray tells Serb’s criticsCut Djokovic some slack, Murray tells Serb’s critics

Sarawakian fugitive charged with murder in SingaporeSarawakian fugitive charged with murder in Singapore

The Edit: Celine Dion to sing new song for ‘Beauty and the Beast’The Edit: Celine Dion to sing new song for ‘Beauty and the Beast’

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The Spain midfielder was taken off at halftime in yesterday’s King’s Cup quarter-final first-leg win at Real Sociedad. — Reuters picThe Spain midfielder was taken off at halftime in yesterday’s King’s Cup quarter-final first-leg win at Real Sociedad. — Reuters picBARCELONA, Jan 20 — Barcelona will be without influential captain Andres Iniesta due to a calf strain for Sunday’s trip to Eibar in La Liga, the Spanish champions said today.

The Spain midfielder was taken off at halftime in yesterday’s King’s Cup quarter-final first-leg win at Real Sociedad.

Iniesta, 32, is Barcelona’s most decorated player alongside Lionel Messi but injuries have limited him to only six league starts this season. Barca have dropped points in five of the 12 games he has not started.

Barcelona midfielder Rafinha has also been ruled out of the trip to Eibar through injury while defender Javier Mascherano is suspended.

Luis Enrique’s side are third in the standings, two points behind leaders Real Madrid but have played one game more than Zinedine Zidane’s team. — Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline