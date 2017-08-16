Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Injured Barca skipper Iniesta to miss Super Cup return

Wednesday August 16, 2017
08:12 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Trump defiant, blames both sides for Charlottesville chaosTrump defiant, blames both sides for Charlottesville chaos

Ansa Broadcast looks to challenge Astro’s hold on satellite TVAnsa Broadcast looks to challenge Astro’s hold on satellite TV

The Edit: Ways to protect kids’ eyesThe Edit: Ways to protect kids’ eyes

The Edit: DJ insists he never groped Taylor SwiftThe Edit: DJ insists he never groped Taylor Swift

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta was plagued by injury problems last season and rarely found top form. — Reuters picBarcelona captain Andres Iniesta was plagued by injury problems last season and rarely found top form. — Reuters picMADRID, Aug 16 ― Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta will miss their Spanish Super Cup second leg against Real Madrid today after suffering a thigh injury.

Barcelona said captain Iniesta would miss the match after he was not able to train with his team mates on Tuesday ahead of the encounter at the Santiago Bernabeu, where the Catalans will look to overturn a 3-1 deficit.

Iniesta, 33, was plagued by injury problems last season and rarely found top form. The midfielder joins Rafinha Alcantara and Thomas Vermaelen on the injury list at the Nou Camp.

Barcelona did not give a recovery timescale for Iniesta, who may also miss the start of the league campaign on Sunday, when Barca host Real Betis. ― Reuters

More Trending Videos

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline