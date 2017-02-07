Last updated Tuesday, February 07, 2017 11:45 pm GMT+8

Iniesta, Busquets back in Barca’s semi-final squad

Tuesday February 7, 2017
10:29 PM GMT+8

Barcelona's Andres Iniesta celebrates winning their league title, after their match against Granada on May 14, 2016 at Los Carmenes stadium. — Reuters picBarcelona's Andres Iniesta celebrates winning their league title, after their match against Granada on May 14, 2016 at Los Carmenes stadium. — Reuters picBARCELONA, Feb 7 — Barcelona were handed a huge boost ahead of the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final home to Atletico Madrid today as Sergio Busquets and Andres Iniesta were named in Luis Enrique’s squad.

Busquets missed the last four games due to ankle ligament damage, whilst Iniesta hasn’t featured in nearly a month with a hamstring problem.

Gerard Pique has also been passed fit despite coming off with a groin strain at half time in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Athletic Bilbao, but Neymar is unavailable due to suspension.

Barca hold a 2-1 first-leg lead as they look to reach a fourth consecutive Copa del Rey final. — AFP 

