Indonesia walker Hendro smashes 18-year-old SEA Games record to win gold

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — Indonesian walker Hendro won his SEA Games men’s 20,000m hattrick gold in a remarkable way, by breaking the 18-year-old Games record held by Malaysian Narinder Singh Harbans Singh, at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium here, today.

He finished the race in 1 hour 32 minutes and 11 seconds. The previous record of 1:33:47.87s was set at the 1999 Brunei SEA Games.

It was his third gold SEA Games after having won in the Myanmar and Singapore editions in 2013 and 2015.

Malaysia bagged the silver and bronze through 2011 Palembang SEA Games gold medallist Lo Choon Sieng and Mohd Khairil Harith Harun.

Lo, who made comeback after two years of retirement, clocked 1:32:28s, while Mohd Khairil defended his bronze in 1:34:04s. — Bernama