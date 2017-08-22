Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Indonesia walker Hendro smashes 18-year-old SEA Games record to win gold

Tuesday August 22, 2017
08:21 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Malaysian fans slammed over ‘Singapore dogs’ football chantMalaysian fans slammed over ‘Singapore dogs’ football chant

Ambank and RHB merger unlikely to happen, say sourcesAmbank and RHB merger unlikely to happen, say sources

Indonesia police declare jailed cleric suspect in 2016 Jakarta attackIndonesia police declare jailed cleric suspect in 2016 Jakarta attack

The Edit: Inside Taiwan’s tribal matchmaking festivalThe Edit: Inside Taiwan’s tribal matchmaking festival

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — Indonesian walker Hendro won his SEA Games men’s 20,000m hattrick gold in a remarkable way, by breaking the 18-year-old Games record held by Malaysian Narinder Singh Harbans Singh, at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium here, today.

He finished the race in 1 hour 32 minutes and 11 seconds. The previous record of 1:33:47.87s was set at the 1999 Brunei SEA Games.

It was his third gold SEA Games after having won in  the Myanmar and Singapore editions in 2013 and 2015.

Malaysia bagged the silver and bronze through 2011 Palembang SEA Games gold medallist Lo Choon Sieng and Mohd Khairil Harith Harun.

Lo, who made comeback after two years of retirement, clocked 1:32:28s, while Mohd Khairil defended his bronze in 1:34:04s. — Bernama

More Trending Videos

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline