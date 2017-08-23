Indonesia vs Vietnam SEA Games match ends in goalless draw

The Indonesia vs Vietnam match ended in a 0-0 draw last night at the Selayang Stadium. ― Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 ― Indonesia and Vietnam played to a goalless draw in Group B action in the football competition of the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games at the Selayang Stadium here last night.

The result kept the Garudas’ hopes alive to advance to the knock out stage, that is if they beat Cambodia and Vietnam defeat Thailand in their last Group B match on Thursday.

Vietnam and Thailand top the group with 10 points each, Thailand had defeated Philippines 2-0 in an earlier match today,

Indonesia are in third spot with eight points. If Thailand and Vietnam draw and Indonesia beat Cambodia, goal difference will determine which of the three teams qualify for the cross-over semifinals.

Meanwhile, minnows Timor-Leste finally earned three points when the edged Cambodia at the Universiti Malaya (UM) Arena here. ― Bernama