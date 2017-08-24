Indonesia overwhelms Malaysia 3-0 to claim men’s team badminton gold

The men’s badminton team seen with the silver medal that they won in the Men’s Team finals at Arena Axiata in Bukit Jalil here, today. The team lost to Indonesia in the finals in Kuala Lumpur August 24, 2017. — Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — Defending SEA Games gold medallist Indonesia overwhelmed Malaysia 3-0 in the men’s team badminton final at the Axiata Arena here today.

Malaysia, playing without the elite players like Datuk Lee Chong Wei, were no match to the Indonesians who showed more urgency in their game compared with the Malaysian players who looked lethargic.

Jonathan Christie gave Indonesia their first point after beating Iskandar Zulkarnain Zainuddin 21-18, 21-17 before men’s doubles pair Ong Yew Sin/Teo Ee Yi lost to Fajar Alfian/Muhammad Rian Ardianto 12-21, 21-16, 14-22 in three sets.

Malaysia’s hopes of staging a fightback evaporated when Ihsan Maulana Mustofa demolished Lee Zii Jia 21-11, 21-11 in straight sets.

However, the silver medal was a better achievement than the bronze medal won at the 2015 Singapore SEA Games after failing to make the final.

Zii Jia when met after the match said he was under tremendous pressure to deliver a point to revive Malaysia’s hopes of a fightback but succumbed to nerves during the match.

“I wish to apologise to all Malaysians for the loss and our failure to win the gold medal,” he said. — Bernama