Indonesia defeat Myanmar 3-1 in women’s futsal

SHAH ALAM, Aug 22 — Indonesia defeated Myanmar 3-1 in the women’s futsal competition of the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games (KL2017) at the Panasonic Sports Complex here today.

The Garudas had edged Malaysia 2-1 in the round robin competition on Sunday.

Rani Mulya Sari put them ahead followed by goals by Maya Muharina Fajriah and subsititute Maulina Novryliani.

Myanmar’s goal was an own goal by Indonesia after a mistake by Rani Mulya.

Indonesia next meet Thailand on Friday. — Bernama