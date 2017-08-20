Indonesia cause sensational upset by beating defending champion Thailand

SHAH ALAM, Aug 20 — Indonesia caused a sensational upset in their opening SEA Games futsal competition by beating defending champion Thailand 4-2 at the Panasonic Sports Complex, here today.

Muhammad Subhan Faidasa set the ball rolling for Indonesia while Syauqi Saud made it 2-0 before a shell shocked Thailand reduced the deficit through Jetsada Chudech but Syauqi scored his second of the game and Indonesia’s third while Alexander Benhard Larawo hit the fourth.

Suphawut Thueanklang scored a penalty to make it 4-2.

Though the result was only in the preliminary stage, Indonesian coach Yori Van Der Torren described the win as an extraordinary feat.

“My boys showed a very high level of commitment in the watch,” he said.

Women’s futsal defending champion Thailand outclassed Myanmar 10-2 in their second round robin match at the Panasonic Sports Complex here today.

Jiraprapa Nimrattanasing and Sasicha Phothiwong scored a hattrick each for the 2013 Myanmar SEA Games gold medal winner while Darika Peanpailun added a brace while skipper Jiraprapa Tupsuri and Jenjira Bubpha also added their names to the scoresheet. Both Myanmar’s goals were scored by Shwe Zin Aug.

In the women’s gold medal showdown at the Myanmar SEA Games, Thailand whitewashed Vietnam 5-0 but no futsal competition was held at the 2015 Singapore SEA Games. Meanwhile, Taveesuk in a press conference after the match said he was satisfied with the overall performance and that the two hat trick scored by his players were something unexpected. — Bernama