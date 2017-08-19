Indonesia beat Malaysia for bronze in women’s water polo

Malaysian goalkeeper Alicia Chin Tze Ling foils an attempt by Indonesian player during women's water polo round robin match at National Aquatic Centre in Bukit Jalil August 19, 2017. — Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — Malaysia were outgunned in the deciding match for bronze in the women's water polo event as they lost to Indonesia 1-5 today.

Both countries had lost their opening two matches in the four-team, round-robin tournament held at the National Aquatic Centre in Kuala Lumpur Sports City, Bukit Jalil.

In the opening period today, Indonesia took the lead through Nyoman Ayu Savitro Arsana after seven minutes.

Indonesia added three more goals through Hudaidah Kadir, Inez Febrianti Rasyid and Siti Balkis while two of Malaysia's tries were denied by the goal post.

In the final quarter, unstoppable Indonesia added two more goals through Rani Raida to retain their bronze in the women's water polo event.

Malaysia's consolation goal was scored by Sarah-Ann Thorp in the third quarter of the match.

In the gold medal match, Thailand retained their gold medal after thrashing Singapore 5-1 in the earlier match.

Both countries had won their opening two games in the four-team, round-robin tournament at the National Aquatic Centre in Bukit Jalil.

Thailand took the lead through Kornkarn Puengpongsakul before the Singapore's Angeline Teo equalised late in the second period.

The Thais responded immediately as Sarocha Rewrujirek's powerful shot took a bounce over Singapore goalkeeper Cleona Zhu.

Thailand captain Varistha Saraikarn sealed the match with a powerful shot in the closing minutes to make it 5-1.

Thailand coach, Daniele Ferri said that he was proud of her players because Thailand fielded a very young team.

"I am proud of my palyers because they are a very young team.

"Singapore played very well and it was not easy for us to win the gold medal twice," he said.

Malaysia men's team will face Singapore in the other deciding match tomorrow. — Bernama