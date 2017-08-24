Indonesia beat Cambodia 2-0 to set up football semis clash against Malaysia

SHAH ALAM, Aug 24 — Indonesia set up a mouth-watering semifinal clash against host Malaysia after beating Cambodia 2-0 in their final Group B match at the Shah Alam Stadium here today.

Indonesia who were languishing in third spot before the match pipped Vietnam by a single point to accompany Thailand into the semifinals by finishing second in the group.

Indonesian head coach Luis Milla said he was aware of the threat from Datuk Ong Kim Swee’s boys but he believes his players would be up for the task.

“We know the match against Malaysia will be a different ball game compared to the preliminary matches and the atmosphere would be totally different but I hope the players will give their best on Saturday,” he told reporters, today. Malaysia who have already qualified for the semifinals are Group A winners.

The other semifinal will feature defending champion Thailand against Myanmar.

Meanwhile, Cambodia head coach Leonardo Vitorino was happy with the performance of his young side despite losing all five matches in the preliminary round of the KL2017 men’s football competition.

“The players had given their best in the competition although most of them were playing for the first time in SEA Games. I know losing all five preliminary matches is not good as a coach but this defeat served as a good lesson for our boys to gain invaluable experience to prepare for the next SEA Games,” added the 43-year-old Brazilian. — Bernama