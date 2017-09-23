Ikhwan doubles back to win

Ikhwan failed to win the wheelchair singles but found success with Madzlan in the doubles.— Pictures by Firdaus LatifKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — Para shuttler Ikhwan Ramli wilted under pressure for only silver in the men’s singles wheelchair category, but he stepped on the gas for gold in the doubles.

“I had another event to compete which is the men’s doubles wheelchair and it was almost impossible for me to focus. Despite this being my first Games, losing was never an option,” said the 22-year-old.

The fourth son of nine siblings, he put up a spectacular show along with his teammate Madzlan Saibon to clinch their first gold in the men’s double wheelchair category.

“Before stepping onto court, the only thing that crosses my mind is my family in Terengganu. I can’t afford to disappoint them, and thankfully I didn’t,” said Ikhwan who was diagnosed with polio since birth.

In total, Malaysia kept its promise and delivered four gold as targeted by the NSC.

The other gold medal contributors were Madzlan Saibon who defeated Truong Ngoc Binh of Vietnam 21-10, 21-10 to win the men’s singles WH2 (impairment in the lower limbs).

The third medal was from primary school teacher Didin Taresoh, winning the men’s singles SS6 category.

The last gold medal came from Cheah Liek Hou who took less than half an hour to defeat Suryo Nugroho of Indonesia 21-11, 21-15 in the men’s singles SU5 category.