Ideal SEA Games build-up for our spikers

KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — The national volleyball team took a small step towards reaching peak form at the SEA Games in August by winning the IJM Men’s Club Volleyball Championships.

The tournament, held at Majlis Bandaraya Shah Alam (MBSA) Volleyball Hall, was meant as a tune-up before they depart for Iran to participate in the Asian Under-23 Volleyball Championships on May 1-9.

The squad have been in training for the SEA Games since January. Their teamwork and cohesion have gotten better and they are closer as a unit, especially since only three players are from the 2015 squad.

Three of their members snagged individual awards at the IJM meet.

Lee Yeh Seng won the best receiver award, Khairol Shazrime won best setter and captain Sim Jian Qin was Most Valuable Player.

“We were more consistent in our play this time compared to the MBSA Mayor’s Cup in early April,” said Jian Qin.

“Our defensive and offensive play improved a lot which helped us to eventually take the title.”

The outing could be the perfect tonic for them as they face much stronger opponents in Iran. There are 12 teams separated into four groups of three each.

Malaysia are in Group C with China and Australia. Group A has hosts Iran, Phillipines and Pakistan. Group B has Taiwan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. Rounding off Group D are Japan, Thailand and Sri Lanka.

Thirteen members will make the trip to Iran with one of them — Yap Kent Bin who turns 24 soon — going as a team assistant due to him being overage.

It isn’t a stretch to say most of the other nations are better than Malaysia. However, since defending SEA Games champions Thailand are participating as well, the outing could couple as a reconnaissance mission.

No one is placing any hopes for these guys to pull of an upset but Jian Qin is quietly optimistic.

Having Kent Bin, who is one of the three remaining members from the 2015 SEA Games squad — the others being Chia You Jing and Jian Qin himself — there to train with them ensures their bond is continuously growing.

It could be this bond they foster in build-up to the SEA Games which could determine if they can spring a surprise in August.

“We are underdogs in this tournament so there really is nothing for us to lose,” said the 21-year-old.

“Our aim is to win at least one match against China or create an upset against giants Australia so we can advance to the quarterfinals.”

The team leave for Iran on Friday.