Last updated Saturday, December 31, 2016 11:50 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Ibrahimovic injury would be a ‘disaster’ for Man United, says Mourihno

Saturday December 31, 2016
05:31 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Sydney kicks off new year celebrations with fireworks displaySydney kicks off new year celebrations with fireworks display

RON95, diesel up 20 sen, RON97 up 15 sen tomorrowRON95, diesel up 20 sen, RON97 up 15 sen tomorrow

Floods prevent 33 Terengganu schools from reopening tomorrowFloods prevent 33 Terengganu schools from reopening tomorrow

Knighthood for Andy Murray, Mo Farah in New Year HonoursKnighthood for Andy Murray, Mo Farah in New Year Honours

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Ibrahimovic needs one goal against Middlesbrough later today to equal the 50-goal mark of Barcelona’s Lionel Messi. — AFP picIbrahimovic needs one goal against Middlesbrough later today to equal the 50-goal mark of Barcelona’s Lionel Messi. — AFP picMANCHESTER, Dec 31 ― An injury to influential striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be disastrous for Manchester United, according to manager Jose Mourinho, who is willing to let winger Memphis Depay leave in January for the right price.

Ibrahimovic needs one goal against Middlesbrough later today to equal the 50-goal mark of Barcelona’s Lionel Messi and few would rule out the prospect of the Swede netting a double and finish 2016 as the year’s top marksman.

“A disaster. Obviously a disaster but that’s football,” Mourinho told British media when asked how damaging it would be to lose Ibrahimovic to injury.

“It’s not a surprise (how many goals he has scored). In Spain, Messi and Cristiano (Ronaldo) have a lot of penalties to score. They are phenomenal players with lots of penalties to score goals.

“Here, Zlatan has 18 (league) matches and one penalty. It’s not so easy to score goals.”

Depay has played just 20 minutes of Premier League football this season and Mourinho said he would not stand in the way of the Dutch winger leaving the club amid reported interest from Everton and Italian side Roma.

“I have to say that in the past couple of months my decisions in relation to Memphis were influenced by the feelings and information that he would like to leave in January,” Mourinho added.

“And that we were going to have a real offer that we would be willing to accept. That obviously influences me.” ― Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline