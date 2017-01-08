I will selfie with Ronaldo, says Faiz Subri

Faiz Subri and his wife Norzawanis Hashim (right) in the KLIA international departure area, Sepang January 8, 2018. — Bernama picSEPANG, Jan 8 — Puskas 2016 award finalist Mohd Faiz Subri intends to get a selfie with his idol, Cristiano Ronaldo, if given a chance to meet up with the football star from Portugal.

The 29-year-old Penang footballer also felt thrilled yet nervous to share the stage with other international football stars such as Lionel Messi of Argentina and Antoine Griezmann of France.

“Ronaldo has always been my idol since before. If I do meet him, I will definitely take a selfie with him.

“I am a mesh of mixed emotions. I feel scared, yet elated and thrilled too...The pressure is immense but I will try to stay calm as being listed in the last three is an achievement for me.

“I hope that Malaysians will continue to pray for my safe journey,” he told reporters at the KL International Airport (KLIA) here today before leaving for Zurich, Switzerland.

Ronaldo is scheduled to attend the Fifa Award ceremony to receive the Ballon d'Or 2016 award as well as be nominated for the 2016 best player award.

Mohd Faiz is expected to arrive in Zurich at 7.55pm today local time (2.55am, Monday, Malaysian time), after transiting at Dubai to attend the ceremony scheduled at 6pm, local time.

When asked on his attire for the event, Mohd Faiz said he would decide after judging from the weather in Zurich which currently reached -3 degrees Celsius.

“At present, I have with me three pairs of 'baju melayu'...However, I have yet to decide which to wear as the temperature there is rather cold. If I am not able to adorn the traditional Malay attire, I will at least take pictures in them in Zurich,” he said.

Previously, the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) said that it would obtain permission from Fifa to wear “baju Melayu” to the prestigious award ceremony.

Mohd Faiz is being accompanied by his wife, Norzawanis Hashim, 29, and two children, Akif Fayyadh, 4, and Muhammad Aqil Zayyan who is eight-months-old.

Also accompanying him to Zurich are FAM deputy president Datuk Seri Afandi Hamzah and FAP (Football Association of Penang) vice-president Mohd Azizudin Mohd Sharif.

Commenting on what the Penang striker first intended to do if he won the award, Mohd Faiz said he would return to the hotel room to say thanks to his wife.

Fifa had only extended the invitation to attend the ceremony to Mohd Faiz and a representative of the affiliate members, namely, Afandi.

Mohd Faiz's “physics-defying” miraculous goal which grabbed a win of 4-1 against Pahang, was among the three goals nominated for the Puskas Award.

The other two contenders for the award of the most beautiful goal throughout last year are Jonath Marlone Azevedo da Silva of Brazil and female player, Danisuka Rodriguez of Venezuela.

Afandi also hoped that Mohd Faiz would create history by being the first award winner from the Asian region, since its inception in 2009.

“FAM greatly looks forward to Faiz's success as Asia's first finalist. Thus, I hope that Malaysians will continue to pray for his success,” he said.

World football fans can vote until the beginning of the ceremony at 6pm Zurich time. — Bernama