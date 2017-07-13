Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

I want to stay at Arsenal, says Ozil

Thursday July 13, 2017
01:56 PM GMT+8

Mesut Ozil is under contract at Arsenal until 2018. — Reuters picMesut Ozil is under contract at Arsenal until 2018. — Reuters picLONDON, July 13 — Arsenal’s Germany midfielder Mesut Ozil has said he wants to stay at the Premier league club and will discuss his future after their pre-season tour of Australia and China.

“It is definitely my preference to stay,” he said on the club’s official website (www.arsenal.com).

“It is such a great club and I have always said that I feel very good at Arsenal.

“Once everyone is back in London we will sit down and discuss about the future,” added the 28-year-old amid media reports that he could leave in the transfer window.

Ozil is under contract at Arsenal until 2018.

“For now the most important thing is our pre-season and getting through the tour, training and getting fitness. When I’m back in London, we will sit down and discuss.”

Arsenal play Sydney FC today and Western Sydney Wanderers on Saturday before heading to China. — Reuters

