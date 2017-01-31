I have biggest job but it’s a tough one, says Mourinho

Jose Mourinho was appointed United manager in May and following a shaky start to his reign, they have lost only one of their last 19 games. — Reuters picMANCHESTER, Jan 31 — Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho admitted he took over a difficult job last year, tasked with recapturing the club’s glory days under Alex Ferguson.

Since the retirement in 2013 of Ferguson, who won more than 30 major trophies in 26 years at Old Trafford, United have landed just one piece of silverware, last year’s FA Cup, and sacked two managers in David Moyes and Louis van Gaal.

“There are no miracles in football. When a team is in trouble for two, three, four years, it’s for some reason. When a team win titles, and in recent years (don’t) win titles, it’s for some reason,” Mourinho told British media.

“Some people get more difficult jobs than others, I got the biggest job in the country, one of the biggest jobs in the world. (It is) a job I can imagine everyone would like to have, but I got a difficult one.”

Mourinho was appointed United manager in May and following a shaky start to his reign, they have lost only one of their last 19 games.

They have climbed to sixth in the Premier League and reached the League Cup final, the FA Cup fifth round and the Europa League last 32.

United, who host second-bottom Hull City tomorrow, are 14 points behind league leaders Chelsea after 22 games. — Reuters